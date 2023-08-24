MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew is back home Thursday following a deployment to Montana.

While there, the 12-member team helped battle wildfires.

“This is a dirty, hard job,” said Rich Schenk, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection control officer. “You are breathing in smoke. It’s not good for your lungs. I know the health hazards are different for the public. Firefighters’ lungs must be different, because they say it’s all fine for you guys, but these guys are working 16-hour days. Long, hot tired days.”

The team responds to disasters nationwide.