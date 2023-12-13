HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes is stepping down for a job in the private sector.

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Jodi Hill-Lilly, who currently serves as the deputy commissioner to serve as the next leader of DCF. She has spent 30 years working at DCF and is looking forward to taking on the new challenge of leading the department.

“If you come here to work and you’re not purposed to work here, you will not last,” Hill-Lilly said.

After graduating college, she planned on being a social worker for two years then law school. The job stuck when she made connections with children working in New Haven during the crack and AIDS epidemic.

“We had many more kids in care than we have now,” she said. “And permanency, trying to make sure kids have permanent connections, was not as defined.”

Flash forward to this year, Hill-Lilly was going to retire but she was tapped to be the next commissioner and it was a job she couldn’t say no to.

“Our kids and our families need our support,” Hill-Lilly said. “They are not in these situations because they want to be in our situations. They are in these situations because life happens sometimes to people and we owe to ourselves to be there for our kids and our families.”

Hill-Lilly plans to focus on tackling homelessness and the mental health crisis among youth.

While it is a new beginning for Hill-Lilly, it is a goodbye to Dorantes, who led DCF for five years.

“I stand by the work of this department,” Dorantes said. “It’s complicated and often misunderstood by people who haven’t done it.”

She will be taking a leadership role at Casey Family Programs, a foundation focused on foster care and child welfare. When Dorantes departs DCF in January, Hill-Lilly will begin serving as the agency’s interim commissioner until her confirmation by the legislature.

If she is confirmed, Hill-Lilly plans to serve as commissioner for the rest of the governor’s term.