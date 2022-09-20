ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines and potentially decades behind bars.

Matthew Hubbard, of Agawam, Massachusetts, illegally collected about $86,648 while he was employed as a correctional officer with the Connecticut Department of Correction, according to the announcement. He has been charged with one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits, and perjury.

Hubbard was injured in August 2020 while responding to a “code” report, according to authorities. He was placed on temporary total disability, which gave him wage replacement funds. In order to qualify, a worker has to have “zero work capacity” and tell their employer if their condition improves. The workers are also required to report any income they receive that is in addition to their benefits.

At the time, he was also working as a real estate agent and a reserve police officer in Massachusetts, according to authorities.

He collected $74,129.72 in temporary total disability benefits, and claimed $12,518.36 in transportation costs from going to medical appoints from May 2021 to July 5, 2022, according to the announcement.

He turned himself in Tuesday at the Rocky Hill Police Department and was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond, according to the announcement. He is scheduled to appear on Oct. 3 in Hartford Superior Court.

If convicted, he could receive up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the larceny charge. The fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. If convicted of perjury, he faces up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.