Connecticut drought conditions improve, caution still urged

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drought conditions have improved across Connecticut, but residents are still being urged to be careful about their water usage.

The Office of Policy and Management announced Tuesday the state’s drought workgroup voted last week to improve the drought stages in six of Connecticut’s eight counties. With these latest changes, all counties except New London County, are now considered to be in the first stage, or below normal conditions.

New London County is now the more serious second stage because recovery has lagged the rest of the state. The state is predicted to receive nine to 13 inches of snow Wednesday.

