HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Religious leaders gathered Thursday on the steps of the capitol to use the National Day of Prayer to advocate for more money for education.

While a proposal would increase funding for Connecticut public schools, the religious leaders said at least $150 million more is needed to close the gap between richer and poorer areas.

“We fight for our children and necessary change,” said William McCullough, a pastor and founder of FaithActs for Education. “…Our kids deserve access to an excellent education no matter where they go to school.”