HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A forum held Friday in Hartford addressed how to fix the teacher shortage while also adding diversity to the workforce.

The Connecticut General Assembly Commission on Women, Children, Senior, Equity and Opportunity said that it is crucial to be proactive about concerns.

“We know there are a lot of barriers to entering the teacher workforce, particularly for educators of color, and then the other challenge is retention,” said Ayana Bass with the Equity Institute. “We need to keep them, right?”