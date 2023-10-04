EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Connecticut man on Wednesday who was hiding in Puerto Rico, police said.

Jose Sanchez, 44, has been wanted by the East Hartford Police Department since 2017 for multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Mug shot of Jose Sanchez (SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service)

The East Hartford Police Department originally obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez on May 5, 2017, after a sexual assault investigation.

The police requested assistance from the Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force (CVFTF) to locate him.

On Wednesday, CVFTF investigators got information that Sanchez may be hiding out with family in Hato Ray, Puerto Rico. They sent a lead to the USMS Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force, who then apprehended him.

Sanchez was charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He is currently in custody in Puerto Rico until he can be brought to Connecticut to face his charges.