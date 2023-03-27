HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Efforts to preserve Connecticut’s history are getting a nice financial boost.



Congress is providing one million dollars to the Connecticut Historical Society and Library.

The funding is to conserve and digitize thousands of the state’s revolutionary war era historical records.

“This digitization project is important as a preservation matter to make sure as materials degrade that we still have a complete record, but it’s also really important that we make sure that everyone has access to it all around the state of connecticut because this collection is pretty incredible,” State Rep. Chris Murphy (D) said.



Among the documents being preserved is the first copy of the Hartford Courant, Nathan Hales’s diary, and materials belonging to civil rights activist Mardon Walker.

