Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be giving $9 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofit arts organizations including theaters and symphonies to help them offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the grants Monday, saying the funding is coming from aid the state received from the federal CARES Act. The groups get a $5,000 base grant, and the state matches 50% of any funds they raise.

Three organizations will be getting more than $500,000: the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, the Hartford Stage in Hartford and the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.