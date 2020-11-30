 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be giving $9 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofit arts organizations including theaters and symphonies to help them offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the grants Monday, saying the funding is coming from aid the state received from the federal CARES Act. The groups get a $5,000 base grant, and the state matches 50% of any funds they raise.

Three organizations will be getting more than $500,000: the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, the Hartford Stage in Hartford and the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

News /

New Britain Police Department to kickstart new Senior Explorer Program

News /

Local businesses offer online pickup options to compete with Cyber Monday

News /

8-year-old Glastonbury boy annually collects pajamas near Christmas for kids in need

News /

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis retires after more than 3 decades with News 8

News /

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont responds to young hockey player's letter asking him to reopen youth sports

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss