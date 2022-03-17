HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination lines are shorter, and masks are slowly disappearing

This is a moment in time that historians are working to preserve at the Connecticut Historical Society.

Illene Frank, Chief Curator at the society, said the organization will “work with communities to learn about the stories that they want to have documented around what this whole COVID experience has been.”

Those oral histories will be collected and uploaded onto a computer to become a part of an ongoing collection. The focus is the experiences of black and brown communities, as well as frontline workers.

“Because they’ve been marginalized, people may not be comfortable telling their stories, because they don’t think people want to hear their stories,” Community History Project Manager Samariya Smith said.

The museum is partnering with public libraries and churches to hear stories of survival – and how the pandemic changed a nation.

“There have been a variety of things that occurred during this pandemic, and we want to capture all of those stories,” Smith said, noting that “there’s a power in hearing about individual experiences about a time period.”

Items like masks, empty vaccine viles, and even a Dr. Anthony Faucci doll are being collected. Important evidence of “hopefully” a time gone by.

The Historical Society doesn’t have much on record about the Spanish Flu of 1918 — a mistake they’re trying not to make with COVID-19.

“The historical society is almost 200 years old, and we want to make that the next two hundred years, [the museum] has something to go on when the pandemic happens because history always repeats itself,” Smith said.

The goal of the museum is to collect 100 oral histories by next year, but based on the public’s enthusiasm, they’re bound to reach that goal long before then.