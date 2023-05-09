HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a 148 to 1 vote, Connecticut’s House of Representatives voted Tuesday to ban THC products containing more than one milligram per serving from being sold outside of licensed dispensaries.

The legislation now moves to the Connecticut Senate.

“You cannot just buy a jar of gummies in our dispensaries,” said Rep. Mike D’Agostino (D-District 91), who chairs the general law committee.

D’Agostino bought an entire jar of gummies at a CBD store that he said had no age requirement.

“One of these has almost double the milligrams of THC you can buy in our regulated stores,” D’Agostino said. “That’s a problem, folks.”

D’Agostino said the products are legal under federal law, which allows CBD products to be sold with a 3% dry weight basis.

“We are banning or severely limiting children’s access to synthetic cannabis that’s sold in gas stations and vape stores,” said Rep. David Rutigliano (R-District 23)

The state provision eliminates that, requiring products with more than one milligram per serving, or five per package to be sold in a dispensary, bringing new guidelines for places that sell CBD or THC products like smoke shops, conveniences stores and gas stations.

“This will harm some of those businesses in what they sell and we’ve struggled with that,” D’Agostino said. “To us, the regulated scheme, the public safety issues simply outweigh those concerns.”

The legislation that was passed through the House on Tuesday also bans synthetic THC or Delta-8.