HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After debating for hours on Tuesday night, Connecticut House lawmakers passed an amended version of the ‘Vision Zero‘ bill.

The comprehensive package – could help make Connecticut roads safer.

The proposed bill would take out motorcycle helmet requirements and restrictions for passengers having opened cans in vehicles.



The bill would require a public awareness campaign on drugged driving with an emphasis on opioids and cannabis. There’s an educational component to the bill which would require the Department of Transportation to award schools that teach students grades 6-12 about safe driving habits, and the mission of Vision Zero.



The big piece of this bill that has been up for discussion – would allow municipalities to use speed and red light cameras in high-risk areas like school and pedestrian safety zones. The cameras would take a picture of your car and license plate, and send you a ticket in the mail if you are breaking the law.

“This is up to the municipalities, every town is going to have to vote on this. But then the municipalities will have to pay for the infrastructure, and we’re not really sure how this is going to work and how much this is going to cost,” State Rep. Dave Yaccarino (R) said.

“… I see people blowing through red lights and I see people stopped at a red light and there’s no traffic coming and they go ahead and make the left, honestly we do have a problem, is a problem across the state and across the country,” State Rep, Eleni Kavros Degraw (D) said.

23 states currently have red light cameras. There has been some pushback to this idea, with concerns about privacy and racial profiling.