NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Humane Society in Newington helped to rescue 21 dogs from an alleged puppy mill in Missouri.

After receiving a call for help from rescuers, staff members traveled down to Missouri to coordinate the transfer of the dogs to their care.

The staff helped get the dogs to rescue in New York, Michigan, Wisconsin and Connecticut.

Less than a week from that first call 21 of the dogs arrived at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Saturday.

Officials said the dogs are all settled in at the Connecticut Humane Society’s Newington facility and that they are all expected to be adopted very soon.

“It should be pretty easy to adopt these guys out. We’ve had alot of public interest and the fact that they are smaller and very very cute is certainly something in their favor,” said Julia Pinckney, a behavior coordinator at the Connecticut Humane Society.

Before their rescue, the dogs were used for breeding their entire lives and did not receive regular medical care.

Since their rescue, the dogs have received medical treatment but are expected to need more after they are adopted.