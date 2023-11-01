SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute in Suffield was charged with two counts of assault on public safety personnel on Wednesday, state police said.

This marks the second time inmate Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, allegedly attacked correctional staff in Connecticut in recent months, authorities said.

According to state police, Baltas is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Connecticut State Police said that a trooper responded to Walker Correctional Institute at 11:21 a.m. for a reported assault on a correctional officer and medical personnel.

Police found that Baltas struck a Department of Corrections (DOC) medical physician in the chest and pinned him against the wall, police said.

Mug shot of Joe Baltas. SOURCE: Connecticut Department of Corrections

DOC staff said they immediately secured Baltas and brought him to the restrictive housing unit. At the unit, police said Baltas slipped from restraints and struck an officer twice in the face and once in the shoulder with his fist and restraint.

Police restrained Baltas again and the injured officer was transported to UConn Medical Center for minor injuries.

Baltas was also charged with criminal attempt to commit murder on Sept. 27 after he allegedly stabbed two correctional officers with a shank in August at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

Baltas was charged on Wednesday for violating two counts of assault on a public safety personnel, state police said. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 2.