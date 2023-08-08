HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is investing in summer camps to help prevent the “summer slide” students experience when school is out.

Gov. Ned Lamont took a tour on Tuesday of the Hartford Stage Summer Camp, even stopping in for a performance.

The camp is one of 110 across the state that is supported by a grant from the education department’s summer enrichment program.

More than $13 million went to organizations that provide summer opportunities. Funds for the programs came from federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

While it was nice to have fun, the camps also hope to help the students continue learning through the summer.

“Even something like a play is so integral in learning, so that when kids go back to school, they are ready to learn, because they have not stopped learning all summer long,” Sen. Ceci Maher (D-District 26).