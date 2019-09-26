1  of  2
Breaking News
HAPPENING NOW: Legal team of Alex Jones, family members of Sandy Hook victims to appear in court On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Connecticut is suing Trump administration on endangered species protection rollback

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is expected discuss how the Trump administration’s rollback on protections for endangered species will affect Connecticut.

The new changes going into effect Thursday removes protections for threatened species. Connecticut has joined sixteen other states in a lawsuit against the administration.

That’s all taking place at 11 a.m. near the Connecticut River in Hartford where American bald-eagles nest. They are a species that’s been saved by the Endangered Species Act.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss