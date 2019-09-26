Connecticut is suing Trump administration on endangered species protection rollback

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is expected discuss how the Trump administration’s rollback on protections for endangered species will affect Connecticut.

The new changes going into effect Thursday removes protections for threatened species. Connecticut has joined sixteen other states in a lawsuit against the administration.

That’s all taking place at 11 a.m. near the Connecticut River in Hartford where American bald-eagles nest. They are a species that’s been saved by the Endangered Species Act.