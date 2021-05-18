Connecticut jurors to return to courthouses beginning June 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jurors will again be summoned to Connecticut courthouses beginning June 1.

The chief court administrator, Judge Patrick L. Carroll III, said Tuesday that personnel will re-inspect all Judicial Branch buildings and courtrooms where trials will be held to make sure appropriate COVID-19 safety measures are in place.

That includes having ample supplies of personal protective equipment and protective microphone coverings in courtrooms. Also, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that requires people to wear a face mask indoors in a public place if they aren’t fully vaccinated.

Most remaining restrictions on businesses will be lifted on Wednesday.