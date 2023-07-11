HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new age cutoff for Connecticut kindergarten classrooms; starting in 2024 students must be five years old by Sept. 1.

“Twelve thousand more children coming into a system that is already on life support is adding fuel to this fire,” Friends Center for Children Executive Director Allyx Schiavone said.

Thousands of children in the state are now ineligible for the 2024 school year putting them in need of childcare.

Friends Center for Children in New Haven said it’s going to make a big impact.

“We may not be able to meet everyone’s need,” Schiavone said. “We are underfunded so we are unable to pay teachers a livable wage we are now asking them to be professionals in another age range of children without compensating them properly.”

Prior to this change Connecticut had among the youngest school entry ages in the country.

State Rep. Jeff Currey (D-District 11) co-sponsored the bill.

“This developmentally appropriate and long-overdue change has placed a spotlight on an unsustainable system that is expected to prepare our youngest learners for a rigorous K-12 experience. While students younger than 5 years old are not always cognitively, emotionally or physically ready for the kindergarten curriculum that we have in place, our attention should actually be on our early childhood providers and giving them the necessary resources and compensation they deserve for their critical role in preparing students.” State Rep. Jeff Currey (D-District 11)

The Connecticut State Department of Education said it will be working closely with school districts and educational facilities to help with the new cutoff date. The department anticipates a reduction in student enrollment and said they will monitor that data.

Aundrea Tabs-Smith has three children ages 12, 9 and 2. She says this new law will affect her youngest son while putting thousands and thousands of dollars of added stress on their family.

“Now I know with the new legislation my two-year-old is going to have an extra year,” she said. “That is going to be a little trickier, thinking of our budget as a family and thinking through making sure he has care.”

“We shouldn’t have to be forcing parents in these really awkward conversations of figuring out cost verse quality,” said Eva Bermudez, Zimmerman who is the coalition director at Child Care for Connecticut’s Future. “The easiest way to find a solution is [to] put more money into the whole system.”