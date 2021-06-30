Connecticut launches ‘Summer at the Museum’ program, free admission for kids under 18 years-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut officials announced the launch of “Summer at the Museum”, a new state program that offers free admission to museums across Connecticut for residents 18 and under.

After a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 90 museums in the state will be free to kids this summer. A free ticket will also be available for the accompanying adult.

The “Summer at the Museum” program runs from July 1 to September 6.

Some of the participants include the Connecticut Science Center, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and Mystic Seaport Museum, among many others.

View the full list of participating museums.

