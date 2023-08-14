HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of public health issues got pushed to the side, but now some are resurfacing as trouble spots.



According to state officials, the number of kids using vaping products has shot up over the past two years and now some local advocates and lawmakers want something done about it.



It’s been four months since the one-time vape king, JUUL, was brought to its knees after losing more than $460 million dollars in lawsuits over marketing vapes to kids.



But the problem of children vaping is anything but over. More than 1 out of 4 teenagers have admitted to vaping in the United States and the number has shot up.



There has been a 47 percent increase in just the last two years, in the number of teenagers using vaping products.



Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), other lawmakers and advocates are pushing for some new moves in the teen vaping battle. Number one of their lists is getting rid of flavored vapes.



“Often times when you walk into the bathroom at school you are hit with a fruity or candy like smell. This is clearly a marketing tactic used towards teens not adults,” said Samantha Patch, a member of the Connecticut Youth Advisory Board.



Blumenthal has also introduced a bill that would create a new section of the CDC to battle the youth vaping problem.



“It’s a disease. Addiction is a disease. There would be a separate center to undertake a program that would stymie and stop more use of vaping and e-cigarettes,” Blumenthal said.