Connecticut lawmakers are trying to slow speeding in construction zones with cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are working to dot the “I’s” and cross the “T’s” in the house as they look to pass legislation that could include speed cameras.

They’re working on the implementer bill, which is basically instructions on how to spend the budget, and in there includes a pilot program that will allow the state to mount cameras at construction zones to catch speeders. They say it’s all in an effort to make their work environment safer.

Road construction is one of the most dangerous jobs, according to the federal highway administration More than 700 people a year are killed nationwide in highway work zones. Connecticut lawmakers trying to slow speeds between the orange cones. The plan is to put up cameras that monitor speed, take snapshots of violators license plates And then send them a ticket in the mail.

“It has thresholds included in it, so that it is not catching people who are going one or 2 miles an hour over the speed limit, but people who are actually dangerously above the speed limit,” said Senator Will Haskell, chair of the Transportation Committee.

You don’t have to tell retired police Lieutenant Steven Estes how dangerous road jobs are, he got hit by A bus while directing traffic, and he says highway jobs are some of the most dangerous.

“And the other problem with significant with highway construction jobs, a lot of them are done at night. So now you add darkness to the mix, and drunks,” said retired police officer Lt. Stephen Estes.

He also believes the cameras are not as good as actual officers on the job he says the cameras have both pros and cons to them.

“You’ve got a machine doing the job that a human should be doing, which has no discretion, and it has no business just taking picture after picture of everybody, in order to get the speeders it has to be recording everyone,” Lt. Estes added.

If it goes into affect, the cameras will be placed on highways, on state roads, wherever there’s roadwork going on. The idea is to provide a safe work environment, however the ACLU has had problems with speed cameras from the start, because they say it invades privacy.”

“It would be capturing essentially the car, the license plate, it wouldn’t be capturing your face. “ Reporter tag: I I did ask lawmakers can they take these cameras out of the construction zone and just put them out on the highway every couple of miles, expand the program. They say right now the way the law works it is only for work zones and it’s only a pilot program, so they would have to bring the law back here and they would have to vote on it to expand it past the work sounds in Connecticut,” said transportation committee chair Will Haskell.