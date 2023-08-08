HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders reintroduced a federal bill to ban ghost guns on Tuesday.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) delivered remarks at a news conference at the police department in Hartford.

State leaders said that the Guns and Untraceable Firearms Act would require online and other sellers of gun-making kits to comply with federal firearm regulations.

According to officials, ghost gun seizures in Hartford jumped from 7 in 2020 to 58 in 2022. In the first half of 2023, the police department seized 24 ghost guns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.