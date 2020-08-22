Connecticut legislators, postal workers frustrated over USPS operational policy changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined angry postal workers at the Old State House Post Office in Hartford Saturday to continue expressing frustration over the cutbacks, downsizing, and delays caused by the proposed cost cuts to the United States Postal Service.

Photo: Kalord Lee

Photo: Kalord Lee

It’s part of the national effort to fight what many believe is an attempt by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to undermine mail-in voting for the November Presidential Election.

We’ve seen people angry at cutbacks and changes by U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy, like getting rid of some the blue mailboxes and sorting machines that has already resulted in delays with people getting mail.

RELATED: Local family claims USPS lost veteran’s remains due to service cuts

Rep. John Larson said, “It’s an affront to the men and women who serve in our military, endangering the lives of so many seniors who are dependent upon prescription drugs for their daily, weekly, or monthly relief.”

Attorney General William Tong said, “How are you going to put these back into service? How are you going to make them work again? You have to get these back online right away so the Postal Service can do its job and meet its constitutionally mandated obligations to all of us and be there for this election.”

Postmaster General DeJoy has said there is no effort to sabotage mail-in voting in November. He also says any changes made were necessary to financially save the postal service. It’s clear that many legislators and residents of Connecticut are not giving their stamp of approval.