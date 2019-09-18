Connecticut library hosts Drag Queen Story Hour

A drag performer by the name of Champagne Monroe reads the children’s book “Rainbow Fish” to a group of kids and parents at the Mobile Public Library for Drag Queen Story Hour in Mobile, Ala. on Sept. 8, 2018. The event, sponsored by LGBT group Rainbow Mobile, involves local drag queen performers reading to children. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drag Queen Story Hour, which has drawn protests in some areas of the country, is coming to another Connecticut library.

But Hartford Public Library CEO Bridget Quinn-Carey says although some people have expressed concern, she doesn’t anticipate a major response when the library hosts two Drag Queen Story Hours later this month as part of the library’s Big Read Program.

She says “Hartford is pretty open-minded.”

Quinn-Carey says the goal is to engage kids in reading and expose them to different lifestyles.

Geared toward children ages 3 to 8, the Hartford story hour also will include question-and-answer sessions and activities.

The event will happen on September 28th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library. Admission is free.

Drag Queen Story Hour started in San Francisco in 2015 and has spread to libraries across the country.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com