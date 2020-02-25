New Britain man convicted of child porn charges for 2nd time

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who spent time behind bars on a child pornography conviction has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to new child porn charges.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Brian Herndon, of New Britain, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and 10 years of probation. He pleaded guilty in November.

Prosecutors say Herndon was first convicted of child pornography possession in January 2009 and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in May 2014.

Authorities found more child porn on his laptop in 2015.