Connecticut man gets 50 years for raping sisters at gunpoint

by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping two sisters on Thanksgiving Day two years ago.

The Hartford Courant reports that 29-year-old Jason Johnson was sentenced Tuesday, following his conviction in June on two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the Hartford man assaulted the homeless sisters at gunpoint.

At the time he was on parole for another sexual assault, with a GPS device on his ankle. He didn’t know the sisters.

Judge James Graham said the crimes were “a horrific sexual assault … with clear overtones of sadism.” Graham added that Johnson has shown no remorse.

When given the chance to address the court, Johnson called the trial a sham and accused the prosecution of fabricating the case against him.

