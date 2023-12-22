BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – You would think someone who hikes for miles regularly would be the picture of health – but a local man who loves to exercise recently found himself facing a cancer diagnosis.

Fifty-six-year-old Saxon Annonson of Burlington can often be found hiking, biking, canoeing or kayaking.

Annonson was recently diagnosed with melanoma at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Earlier this year, Annonson underwent a CT scan of his chest for a heart issue. Doctors then noticed a nodule in his lung.

It caught their attention because Annonson had melanoma removed from his neck ten years ago.

Dr. Anil Magge, the director of interventional pulmonology at Saint Francis Hospital used a high-tech “ion” robotic assisted machine to do a biopsy.

The expedited process allowed him to be healthy in time for the holidays.

“I navigate to that nodule using basically a GPS map that I used his CT scan to create and then once I’m there I take samples,” Annonson said.

Saint Francis is the only hospital in the state with this high-tech biopsy device.

Annonson’s biopsy confirmed he had melanoma. His active life was suddenly turned upside down. He desperately wanted to be home and healthy for the holidays.

The speed of his care surprised him.

Dr. Stefan Kachala, the chief of thoracic surgery at Saint Francis Hospital, was his next specialist.

to get it rolling and expedited so I can make those life moments made a big difference.

He operated with this minimally invasive da Vinci robot.

“We were able to do the procedure robotically so that’s small incisions with cameras,” Kachala said.

Kachala successfully removed the melanoma. Saxon is beyond grateful.

“When you get diagnosed with melanoma you think am I going to have another Christmas, and so this holiday is going to be special for us,” Annonson said

He is also very excited to carry on with his scheduled hikes – something he wasn’t sure he would ever do again.

The next big one is in January – at Tuckerman’s Ravine in New Hampshire.