Connecticut man imprisoned for sending porn to minor

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trading sexually explicit pictures with an 11-year-old girl and attempting to meet her for sex.

Federal authorities say 27-year-old Jose Antonio Quiroz-Martinez, a Mexican national living in East Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday on a charge of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Police discovered he was exchanging explicit photographs with an 11-year-old girl in April and May 2017, according to court documents.

East Hartford officers kicked in a bathroom door at Quiroz-Martinez’s home and found him trying to destroy his cellphone by soaking it in the sink.

An analysis of the phone later revealed more than 4,000 images of child pornography.

Quiroz-Martinez will face immigration proceedings when he is released from prison.

==

