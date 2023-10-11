HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday for killing his roommate with a samurai-style sword in 2020, authorities said.

A jury convicted 45-year-old Jerry Thompson of murder on Aug. 18 for the death of his roommate Victor King in a home on Asylum Avenue in Hartford, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

Thompson decapitated his roommate with a sword on July 25, 2020, after King tried to get him evicted for not paying rent, police said.

Hartford man convicted of murder, decapitating roommate with samurai sword

King had contacted police during the early morning hours on July 25 stating that Thompson was threatening him with a sword, and he intended to make a complaint in person.

A few hours later, King called 911 again reporting that Thompson was threatening him.

Later that morning, Thompson was captured on video surveillance parking his jeep near the home. He was then seen walking to King’s front door with a long object in hand, officials said.

Twenty minutes later, Thompson returned to his Jeep in different clothing.

Additional surveillance footage and witness testimony showed Thompson returning to the home at 11:20 p.m. that same night.

The next day, King’s friends and family became worried after he did not respond to multiple calls and texts and contacted the authorities.

The Hartford Police Department then conducted a wellness check and found the King’s body hidden under blankets.

Police said he suffered two serious injuries to his neck that resulted in decapitation.

Detectives then began searching for Thompson and found him at the Farmington River Park in Bloomfield. Police said a long samurai-style sword was recovered from the river. Police said the sword matched the victim’s wounds.

After Thompson was arrested he directed detectives to papers in his jeep proclaiming him as a sovereign citizen.

It is not clear when Thompson will report to prison.