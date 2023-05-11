HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While a state constitutional amendment has approved early voting in Connecticut, politicians are now discussing how to handle mail-in and absentee ballots — and how to pay for it.

The Early Voting Coalition gathered mayors on Thursday to talk about the different factors that large and rural municipalities face.

The group argues that the legislature needs to budget for early voting and assure that the plan is equitable.

“Our democracy is better when everyone has a chance to cast their vote,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “In order to make sure that happens, we also have to make sure that communities of all sizes have the resources to implement early voting as fully and as effectively as possible.”

The early voting bill that eases access to absentee ballots passed the House earlier this week. It now goes to the Senate.

Ben Florsheim, the mayor of Middletown, said that his area has different needs than a dense city.

“We are going to need better access to more voting locations on an early voting basis because we have population centers spread throughout a large geographic area,” he said. “But, absentee ballots are also going to be critically important.”

Republican House leaders said that they only got a last-minute look at the proposal before it went to a vote.