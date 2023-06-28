HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on law enforcement Wednesday to investigation what it said was a physical attack on state Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5) in front of her family while they observed one of Islam’s holiest days.

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations,” CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon said in a written statement. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity.”

Muslims across Connecticut gathered Wednesday at the XL Center to observe Eid al-Adha.

“Eid al-Adha is a commemoration of the willingness of the prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as a commandment from God,” Mobashar Akram, the general secretary of the Islamic Center of Connecticut, told News 8 earlier in the day when describing the importance of Eid. “…as a testament to his faith, as a testament to his trust in God’s will, and that is what we try to reflect as Muslims on this day.”

Muslims traditionally pray, give small gifts to children and feed the needy during Eid. The Pew Research Center estimates that about 1% of Connecticut’s population is Muslim.

Khan, her three children, a friend and her sister were approached by a man, who made vulgar and obscene remarks to them, according to CAIR. The children are 10, 12 and 15 years old. Khan, her oldest daughter and her sister wear hijabs.

CAIR said the man grabbed Khan, hit her and then threw her to the ground. A worshipper chased the man and held him until police arrived at the scene.

News 8 has reached out to Hartford police for more information. The department confirmed that an attack happened on a public official and that an arrest was made.

Memon said that the prayer service was the largest gathering of Muslins within recent years. He called on police, stating that the group had to hire two off-duty officers to help with security concerns.

“Given the size and prominence of the event more officers should have been present,” Memon said in the announcement. “Other cities and towns in Connecticut have proactively assigned officers to mosques to protect against such attacks.”

