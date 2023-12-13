HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a celebration Wednesday at the state capitol, with the oldest and youngest members of the Connecticut National Guard helping to cut a giant cake with a sword to mark the agency’s 387th birthday.

“Today we celebrate the citizen soldier, the citizen airman and the proud tradition dating back long before our nation’s founding of selfless service,” said the guard’s top officer, Maj. Gen. Francis Evon.

The Connecticut National Guard has been serving and defending at home and abroad since 1636. Guard members from around the country make up 20% of the U.S. fighting forces.

That service also included helping out during the pandemic.

“COVID is wracking us and the hospitals are overwhelmed,” Gov. Ned Lamont said of the time. “We need a field hospital next to Yale New Haven by the end of the day. Call the Connecticut Guard.”

The celebration also came with a call for more members. Dozens took their oaths on Wednesday either re-enlisting or signing up for the first time. The National Guard commitment is usually summed up as one weekend a month and two weeks every summer, unless a member is deployed.

“You are our superheroes, and that’s why we’re here to day to say, ‘God bless you, and thank you,'” Lamont said.

There are more than 100 Connecticut National Guard members deployed overseas this holiday season.