WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its preliminary report and body camera footage of Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Hartford.

Police responded to Barbour and Westland streets just before 2 p.m. for the report of armed individuals in a vehicle who were threatening others, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Monday.

According to the report, Hartford Police Officer Brian Sulliman was on routine patrol when he pulled over a grey-colored four-door Honda Accord with Florida license plates on Westland Street near Barbour Street.

Video released by the inspector general’s office showed that when the Honda stopped, 44-year-old Jamie Grant exited the front passenger’s side door and walked to the back of his car. The report said Sulliman got out of his patrol car and approached the Honda, which took off before shots were fired.

Grant was holding what appeared to be a firearm in his left hand. The inspector general’s office said he then raised his arm toward Sulliman, prompting the officer to fire his gun multiple times, striking Grant.

The report states that Grant is seen running off but fell in the middle of the intersection of Westland Street and Barbour Street. The inspector general’s office said a handgun was recovered near the spot where Grant fell.

Sulliman was not injured.

The chief medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by gunshot

wounds to his torso and right upper extremity. The toxicological report is not yet available.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General, Department of Emergency Services and Public

Protection, Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the Hartford

Police Department and the Hartford Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.