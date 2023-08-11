WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its preliminary report and multiple angles of body and dash cam footage and surveillance video Friday of a deadly officer-involved shooting in West Hartford.

Police attempted to stop a stolen Hyundai Elantra on New Britain Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle fled, prompting officers to use stop sticks, the inspector general’s office said. At the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Street, investigators said the stolen Hyundai struck a silver BMW and then a blue Honda Pilot. After hitting the Honda Pilot, the vehicle became disabled, and Lyle Solsbury, 47, and Mike Alexander-Garcia, 34, took off.

Officers quickly apprehended Solsbury as Alexander-Garcia ran east on New Britain Avenue.

Police said Alexander-Garcia tried to carjack two vehicles as he fled to Town Fair Tire. The suspect got into a Toyota RAV4 in one of the garage service bays. The inspector general’s office said West Hartford K-9 police Officer Andrew Teeter entered the garage bay, deployed the K-9 into the Toyota, and then entered the car’s passenger side.

The inspector general’s office said Teeter and the K-9 struggled with Alexander-Garcia in the car, which he backed out of the garage and drove out of the Town Fair Tire parking lot, striking two vehicles, including the K-9 police vehicle. As Alexander-Garcia continued to drive, Teeter fired his gun multiple times, striking Alexander-Garcia in the torso, the report states.

Alexander-Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The office of the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Teeter sustained a broken rib and multiple cuts to his head. The K-9 was not injured.

Solsbury, a convicted felon with 30 prior arrests, appeared in court Thursday on multiple charges.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General, Department of Emergency Services and Public

Protection Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the West Hartford

Police Department are investigating.