WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of Inspector General released the body camera and surveillance video Tuesday of when a woman opened fire inside the Bristol Police Department on Oct. 5.

Bristol police said 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise entered the lobby of the department, located at 131 North Main St., around 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5 and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window.

Suzanne Laprise (Photo: Bristol Police Department)

No officers were occupying the office at the time of the incident and the bullets did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass.

Police then attempted to negotiate with Laprise, who then allegedly fired additional rounds at the officers. This prompted one police officer, identified as Officer Spencer Boisvert, to return fire. The inspector general’s office says Officer Boisvert fired two shots.

The additional shots from Laprise and the shots from Officer Boisvert were also stopped by the bullet-resistant glass.

Police said Laprise then put the gun down and officers used an electronic control device before taking her into custody.

Laprise was arraigned Friday afternoon on nine charges: criminal attempt/murder with special circumstances, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

This is a developing story.