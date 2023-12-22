HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed by a suspect during an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Stonington, according to authorities.

The loss of Connecticut State Police K-9 Broko was felt throughout the entire state.

The relationship between an officer and a police K-9 is a partnership like no other. It is hard to understand the bond, even for most avid animal lovers because an officer and canine are always together.

The K-9 team partnership is an intense bond of love.

News 8 spoke with Capitol Police Officer Jim Giansanti about his relationship with his K-9 partner Bocci. The K-9 team patrols the state capitol and responds to threats around city and state.

“So whenever I go out the door he constantly wants to go. He is your partner, because it’s my job as a handler to keep him completely trained and on cue ready at all times, so at this point he’s only looking at me as you can tell, he’s waiting for some kind of a command. He’s almost like a human, we depend on them they depend on us and you get that feeling that empty feeling when you lose someone.”

Giansanti said the thought of losing Bocci is on his mind each time they go on a call.

“To lose someone like they did last night a canine partner, it hurts it’s someone who we even talk to you in the car. He is with me 24 seven I take him everywhere I go,” he said.

The procession from the crime scene is the same whether it is a human or a canine.

“We heard the news last night it really hit everybody, and with everybody coming out to the procession to say goodbye, knowing what we lost, we lost an officer yeah it’s a dog, but it’s an actual officer for the Connecticut State Police. Words can’t describe the sadness that you feel, no one should have to go through that, losing a family member that’s what it is. Not only does the handler go through it, but the people that he works with all my officers here they love Bocci,” Giansanti said.