Connecticut officials host gun violence press conference in response to recent shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders and officials of Connecticut will discuss approaches to stopping gun violence in the state’s major cities on Monday.

The news conference comes in response to several recent shootings, particularly in Hartford. Last week, there were three shootings within 24 hours in the capitol city.

Those three Hartford shootings a week and a half ago left two people dead.

Hartford’s Mayor speaking out last week saying that even though, statistically, shootings are down in the city compared to this time last year, there have still been more than 60 so far in 2019, and that is still too many.

Police are working with community organizations and volunteers are walking the streets as further eyes and ears helping police out. Gun violence is an issue every summer, especially in urban centers.

Young people are out of school and tempers can run as hot as the air temperature. Hartford state representative Brandon McGee, the head of the state police, the head of the department of Corrections, and others will be speaking out.

One thing they’re going to be looking at is tougher gun laws, and also, they say, getting at the root of some of this violence.

Connecticut officials will be hosting the gun violence press conference in Hartford at 10 a.m.

