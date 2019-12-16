Connecticut officials to hold summit on robocalls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re sick and tired of getting robocalls, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong want to do something about the problem.

Safe to say we expect a lot of people angry at the companies making all these calls. Officials say they are dangerous, costly, and federal laws about them could be changed soon.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is backing that federal legislation. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will be as well. Tong says the phone calls are intrusive and obnoxious, and says they do billions of dollars in harm to the nation’s economy.

One study has the number of robocalls jumping from 17 billion in 2017 to almost 48 billion in 2018. And we can probably expect many more than that this year. At best, they tie up phone lines belonging to doctors and hospitals.

At worst, they peddle scams that trick the victims of the calls out of their hard-earned money. Consumers lose around $350 million to phone scams every year. The fix seems to be to force the phone companies to take action, creating a call authentication system to help block unwanted calls and make it harder for scammers to pretend to be calling from a nearby phone when really they are not.

A bill that would do that passed the US House of Representatives almost unanimously 429 to 3. So everyone seems to want this except, for some reason, Senate Republican leaders.

They are in no hurry to pass this, even though all indications are that President Trump would sign it if they did. That is sure to come up, along with other concerns as ten different officials hold this robocall summit.

They’re holding a summit on Monday at the Hartford Public Library. The summit begins at 10:30 a.m.