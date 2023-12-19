HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics has found that severe obesity is becoming more common in young children in the United States.

Dr. Sarah Sahl, a pediatrician with Hartford HealthCare joined News 8 to discuss the study’s findings on Tuesday.

The study showed there have been significant increases in childhood obesity in 20 states with California at the top.

Researchers believe that sedentary lifestyles and additional screen time have played a factor in the obesity increase.

