HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With three Connecticut officers losing their lives while in the line of duty within a year, departments and mental health professionals are prepared to give police the support they need to grieve.

But, officers may not always be willing to accept that help.

“Basically, first responders are reticent to use mental health services, and yet they have a very stressful job,” said Jim Rascati, a licensed clinical social worker. “You have to talk to someone, and who better than a brother/sister officer who’s had some training?”

Rascati has worked with more than 70 police departments across the state over the past two decades and developed 50 peer support teams.

Police departments across the state are mourn the loss of Hartford Officer Robert “Bobby” Garner, who was killed in a Thursday night crash that also injured Officer Brian Kearney.

Departments previously offered support in the wake of the deaths of two Bristol officers — Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy — after they were shot and killed last fall.

“Mental health of our officers is extremely important so we have our peer support and our EAP team,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Jacobson said that unlike other jobs, officers can’t stop doing theirs.

“This may resurrect some issues for them in terms of the loss of their two brothers last year,” Rascati said.

Those EAPs (employee assistance programs) are a type of mutual aid that help first responders in their time of need.

“To have that trained professional who’s trauma informed and a police officer who he/she has gone through some training I think that’s just a great combination,” Rascati said.