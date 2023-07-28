HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — National Night Out is a community event aimed at breaking down barriers and building community.

“There’s nothing better than when we all come together and everyone benefits,” said Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative’s Mary Young. “Ties with the police department or fire department can sometimes get strained so when you have something like this it’s a way of saying, it’s ok.”

National Night Out is scheduled for this Tuesday, with Hartford’s events going from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Talk to our officers and see them as mentors, as fellow community members,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

There will be free food, prize giveaways and the opportunity for residents and families to see fire trucks, police cruisers, boats, and motorcycles.

The city is doing things a little differently this year, uniting its typical six locations into two at Keney and Goodwin Parks.

“This will give us the opportunity to see more people,” Thody said.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said the department is still short dozens of officers. He says because of this they aren’t able to have as much community policing in neighborhoods.

The event also comes during a time of increased violence, as five people have been shot and killed in the city in the last two weeks.

Thody said National Night Out is crucial to build connections with the community and activists say it couldn’t come at a better time.

“This is the type of event that creates that familiar face,” Thody said. “Our detectives will be out there at National Night Out not just our uniformed officers, when they come in and say ‘hey did you see something’, if there’s trust and familiarity there they are more likely to help us and that makes the community we all live in safer.”

Several other cities and towns in Connecticut are also hosting National Night Out events: