HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has already rolled out his own two-year budget proposal that would include an income tax cut for the middle class — but state Republicans said that their plan goes further.

“We are providing the largest tax cut in Connecticut’s history,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-District 21) said. “Once again, a billion-and-a-half dollars back to Connecticut’s middle and working class families.”

Republicans claim their plan also reduces the cost of health care. It also adds to the education budget and preserves fiscal guardrails.

Lamont’s plan has about $1.5 billion in targeted tax cuts. The tax cuts in the Republicans’ plan aren’t targeted, and party leaders said that everyone will benefit from them.