Glastonbury Board of Ed. votes to eliminate Tomahawk mascot

Hartford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Glastonbury High School’s athletic teams will no longer be known as the Tomahawks.  

The Glastonbury Board of Education voted 7-1 Monday night to eliminate the nickname, citing racial insensitivity. There are currently 17 Connecticut schools that still use mascots or images associated with Native Americans or other Indigenous peoples.

Killingly eliminated its Redmen mascot last summer before its board of education voted 5-4 in January to bring it back. Glastonbury High principal Nancy Bean said a student committee will be formed to find a new mascot. 

