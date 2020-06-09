Connecticut Science Center prepares to reopen its doors next week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will the Connecticut Science Center come roaring back?

“Most businesses, including ours, are going to come on line at a loss,” said Matt Fleury, CEO CT Science Center.

That COVID-19 revenue loss for the Connecticut tourist attraction is estimated at $1.5 million.

Next week’s Phase 2 reopening of businesses, like indoor museums, on June 20 is a big deal.

“A lot is getting opened next week that is going to represent about 95% of our economy,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

When visiting the rooftop garden at the center in Hartford Lamont announced COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down, which is allowing for reopening to stay safe and on track.

The science center has added hand sanitizer stations, sneeze guards at check-in and 165 hands-on exhibits will be revamped.

The stream table will be dry with no more water play, and there will be no costume sharing at the rescue station and the energy-saving playhouse will be closed too.

However, there are still fun places to explore. Gloves will be given to children who want to pull themselves up the pully chair exhibit, and any interactive exhibits like the Totally Chill Planet will include asking guests to take wipes and wipe down everything they touch.

More air filters have been added to the ventilation system in large spaces. Restrooms have been updated to include hands-free flushing, and cleaning crews will be rigorous.

“These are not glorious endeavors, but they are necessary to minimizing the contact points,” added Fleury.

Admittedly, it’s a new experiment. In 11 years, the staff has entertained 3.5 million guests.

‘We’re going to provide every resource we can to make sure people know what to do and have a visit that is enjoyable,” Fleury said.



Connecticut Science Center members will receive a special invite to the reopening. The general public can visit but organizers ask for tickets to be purchased online, so they know how many people to expect.