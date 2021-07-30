Connecticut Science Center re-instates mask policy for vistors, staff ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Science is now requiring masks again.

This comes as three counties, Hartford, New Haven, and New London, were all classified by the CDC as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission.

RELATED: CDC classifies three Connecticut counties as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission

The Connecticut Science Center took to social media on Friday saying that per the recommendation of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the science center re-instated a universal mask policy until further notice.

All occupants of indoor public and common areas over the age of 2, including staff and visitors, are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

There is no word on how long this requirement will last.