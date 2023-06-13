ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A few hundred small business owners are spending the day at a Rocky Hill hotel, finding out what the state can do for them. The Connecticut Small Business Summit is the chance for the state to explain all the services available to help businesses succeed.

“That’s why we came to this summit because we were trying to get more information to figure out the healthcare, the grants,” said Earl Thomas.

Thomas and his wife recently opened Michel Maquillage Beauty Studio NYC in Simsbury.

“Right now, it’s a slow and steady process,” Thomas said. “We’ve put a lot of money into marketing, getting out in the town, telling people about who we are and what we’re doing.”

He said he sees Connecticut on its way up for small businesses. Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT) said that was his plan all along.

“Let’s start with our small businesses. Watch them grow and prosper,” Lamont said. “We had more new business startups over the last few years than we’ve had in many a decade.”

The state also just passed a two-year, fully balanced budget with the most significant income tax cut in state history.

One complaint Republican lawmakers had about the budget is that it did not do enough for Connecticut businesses. Still, the Lamont administration has maintained that the income tax cut is also good for businesses.

“I think you ought to be able to tell the folks who work for you they’re going to be keeping 10-15% more of everything you earn,” said Lamont.

The state also offers grants for women and minority-owned businesses, help with health insurance through Access Health CT, and companies with more than five employees are required to offer a retirement savings plan.

“What you can do here through MyCTSavings is to give your employees a retirement account that you don’t have to pay for,” explained Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

That is also through the state. For more information, click here.