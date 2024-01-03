HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Capitol building had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.



The state capitol was notified of the bomb threat around 8 a.m. The threat stated that there were multiple explosives inside the building.



The capitol was immediately locked down and evacuated. The Connecticut State Capitol Police activated their bomb threat protocols and searched the building. A bomb-sniffing dog was also sent to search the building and found nothing suspicious.



Connecticut was one of several states to receive bomb threats to their state capitol buildings on Wednesday. Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were the other impacted states.

No evidence of explosives was found inside the Connecticut State Capitol building. The all-clear was given by police at 9:50 a.m. and state business continued as normal for the rest of the day.



“Immediately, state police notified — they did a complete analysis of everything in the building.. Closed things down for a couple of hours til we could be sure we could open safely,” Lamont said.



The warnings came after a string of false shooting reports at the homes of public officials across the country in recent days.



Capitol police are working with local, state and the Federal Bureau of Identification (FBI) to investigate the threat.