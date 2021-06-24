Connecticut state college students required to be fully vaccinated for fall 2021 semester

FILE – In this June 22, 2021, file photo prepped COVID-19 vaccine filled syringes are at ready for use at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., prior to a visit by first Lady Jill Biden, as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to reach Americans who haven’t been vaccinated and to promote vaccine education. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Board of Regents for High Education (BOR) voted Thursday afternoon to require all students who attend Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) to be fully vaccinated during the fall 2021 semester.

“The vaccines that are currently authorized in the United States are safe, effective, and critical to resuming normal operations at our campuses this fall,” said Dr. Jane Gates, interim president of CSCU. “Now is the time for students planning on attending college this fall to get vaccinated. With more infectious, more severe variants becoming more and more prevalent, getting your shot is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and our communities.”

BOR does not require all employees to be fully vaccinated and gives the college or university president authority to impose requirements. Further discussion for union-represented employees will take place.

This decision came about following a work group formed by Dr. Gates in May to determine whether a vaccine mandate was feasible.

This policy contains processes for students to request vaccine exemptions for medical or nonmedical reasons.