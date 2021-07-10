Connecticut State Employee Union Leaders suing, claim agreement violations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Employee Union Leaders are suing to stop Governor Ned Lamont’s call to have workers return to the office, now that much of the state has emerged from the pandemic.

They’re arguing the Democrat’s order violates prior temporary telework agreements and ignores the benefits of having people work from home.

The State Employees “Bargaining Agent Coalition” filed the request for an injunction in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Gov. Lamont said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Lamont emailed state employees in May that offices would reopen on July 1 with telework limited to no more than 50%.

