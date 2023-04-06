SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Firefighters Association inducted 11 firefighters into its Hall of Fame on Thursday.



The association said the award recognizes former members of fire departments who went above and beyond normal expectations.



Some of the inductees include Captain Harry Ackley–who worked at the Fairfield Fire Department for 36 years. He also volunteered in the rescue and recovery efforts at ground zero–following the Sep. 11th attacks.



Hamden native Robert Anthony worked for the Hamden Fire Department. During his service–he received the department’s medal of distinction.